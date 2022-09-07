×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: antioxidants | vitamin c | aging | scurvy

How the Body's Injury Repair System Works

David Brownstein, M.D. By Wednesday, 07 September 2022 04:35 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Throughout our lives we suffer numerous injuries, and the body automatically removes old, injured tissues and replaces them with new cells. In fact, the way the human body heals is pretty astonishing.

A simple cut in the skin magically disappears — and in just a few days there’s no sign of it at all. Even the skin over a massive surgical incision more or less goes back to the way it had been before, with minimal signs of damage. That’s because the human body is designed to maintain a healthy structure well into old age.

Part of that design is the process of healing injured tissues and replacing aging cells. While we still don’t understand everything about this process, medical research continues to provide valuable clues about how it works.

To really appreciate the healing process, it’s important to know a little bit about biochemistry. Oxidants are compounds in which molecules have one more proton than electrons, meaning that they take electrons from other molecules. Oxidant molecules are highly reactive and can damage tissues and cells as they search for an extra electron. The body can become unbalanced if it has too many oxidants. Many chronic illnesses are linked with this kind of oxidative stress.

Antioxidants are compounds that have a full complement of electrons. They can donate an electron to an oxidant molecule, thereby neutralizing them. Examples of antioxidants include vitamins C and E, which are considered essential elements because human beings can’t live without them but can’t produce them in our bodies. Therefore, we must get them from our diet or risk health detriments.

For example, lack of vitamin C can cause a disease called scurvy, in which the body’s connective tissues begin to fall apart. This happens because connective tissue is formed primarily of collagen, which requires adequate vitamin C. Lack of vitamin C causes collagen to disintegrate — gums will bleed, teeth will fall out, and bleeding will occur. Those are all symptoms of scurvy.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Throughout our lives we suffer numerous injuries, and the body automatically removes old, injured tissues and replaces them with new cells. In fact, the way the human body heals is pretty astonishing.
antioxidants, vitamin c, aging, scurvy
327
2022-35-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved