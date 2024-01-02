Antioxidants Help Prevent Cognitive Impairment

The Journals of Gerontology published a report on scientists looking at the association between total antioxidant intake during midlife and the cognitive function later in life. The researchers studied 16,703 subjects’ dietary intakes and supplement use. Total antioxidant intake was calculated from dietary/ supplemental questionnaires. Cognitive function was assessed 20.2 years after the start of the study, when subjects were between 61 and 96 years old.

A total of 2,392 subjects (14.3 percent) were found to have cognitive impairment, and antioxidant scores were inversely associated with odds of cognitive impairment. In other words, those with higher antioxidant scores had lower rates of brain decline over the length of the study. Those with the highest antioxidant intake, when compared to the lowest, had a 16 percent lower risk for cognitive decline.

For those that had the highest intake of vitamin C, there was a 25 percent reduction in cognitive decline. In fact, the researchers found that higher intakes of vitamins A, C, and E, and flavonoids were all inversely associated with cognitive impairment.

Antioxidants are found in fruits and vegetables, among other foods. They are not found in great amounts in refined foods. In fact, the refining process significantly lowers the antioxidant level in the finished product.

Antioxidants can donate electrons to suppress oxidation. The body also uses antioxidants to build new cells and heal old and injured tissues. The most common antioxidant supplement is vitamin C.

Nobody should be surprised by this study. Cognitive decline among the elderly is at epidemic rates, and the number one cause is a nutrient-poor diet.

To maintain optimal antioxidant levels, do as your mother told you: Eat your fruits and vegetables. You can also work with a holistic doctor to assess your nutrition level and supplement accordingly.

My book, The Guide to Healthy Eating, can help you make healthy food choices.