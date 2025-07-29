WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Only Use Antacids for a Short Time

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 29 July 2025 04:34 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Antacid medications raise stomach pH by lowering or eliminating production of hydrochloric acid. These medications are prescribed for a variety of stomach ailments including ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and heartburn.

Some of the most widely prescribed are proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) such as Prilosec, Nexium, Prevacid, Protonix, and AcipHex. Older antacid medications include cimetidine (Tagamet) and famotidine (Pepcid).

Though none of the PPIs have been approved for longer than a few weeks, they’re often prescribed for years.

Stomach acid is important for proper digestion. When food is properly digested, the body absorbs vitamins and minerals from it. Therefore, a lack of stomach acid will predictably result in nutritional deficiencies.

That’s exactly what happens from long-term antacid use. Nutrients depleted by acid-suppressing drugs include calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin B12, and zinc.

Health problems caused by taking these medications include osteoporosis , kidney damage, heart disease, pneumonia, and dementia.

Most of these serious adverse effects are associated with PPIs, which can be beneficial in the case of a bleeding ulcer, but should only be used for the shortest time period possible.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


