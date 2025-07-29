Only Use Antacids for a Short Time

Antacid medications raise stomach pH by lowering or eliminating production of hydrochloric acid. These medications are prescribed for a variety of stomach ailments including ulcers, reflux esophagitis, and heartburn.

Some of the most widely prescribed are proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) such as Prilosec, Nexium, Prevacid, Protonix, and AcipHex. Older antacid medications include cimetidine (Tagamet) and famotidine (Pepcid).

Though none of the PPIs have been approved for longer than a few weeks, they’re often prescribed for years.

Stomach acid is important for proper digestion. When food is properly digested, the body absorbs vitamins and minerals from it. Therefore, a lack of stomach acid will predictably result in nutritional deficiencies.

That’s exactly what happens from long-term antacid use. Nutrients depleted by acid-suppressing drugs include calcium, iron, magnesium, vitamin B12, and zinc.

Health problems caused by taking these medications include osteoporosis , kidney damage, heart disease, pneumonia, and dementia.

Most of these serious adverse effects are associated with PPIs, which can be beneficial in the case of a bleeding ulcer, but should only be used for the shortest time period possible.