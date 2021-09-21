×
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Heavy Metals Increase Alzheimer's Risk

Dr. Brownstein By Tuesday, 21 September 2021 04:36 PM

The number one risk factor for Alzheimer’s is age. Most people with the disease are 65 or older.

Why does Alzheimer’s disease strike the elderly so hard? With so many suffering, it’s worth considering whether environmental factors may be causing this epidemic.

Although no definitive cause has been identified, I believe the main reason the elderly are so prone to developing Alzheimer’s is toxicity from heavy metals, which are chemical elements that have high densities and are poisonous even at low concentrations. Examples include mercury, lead, cadmium, aluminum, and arsenic.

My partners and I have been testing patients for heavy metal toxicity for more than 25 years. Between us, we have administered thousands of heavy metal tests. Unfortunately, our toxic environment predisposes nearly everyone to heavy metal toxicity, as our testing has confirmed.

Worse yet, heavy metals accumulate with age, which means that the older a person is, the greater the likelihood of having high levels.

The two most common heavy metal toxins are lead and mercury. I estimate that more than 90 percent of our population has toxic lead levels. And more than 80 percent have toxic mercury levels. Both lead and mercury are extremely harmful to the body and have no therapeutic value.

How can so many people be contaminated with lead and mercury? The answer is that both are ubiquitous in our environment. Lead is still extant from the widespread, decades-long use of leaded gasoline. It’s also found in water supplies because underground pipes still contain lead.

In addition, many homes built before the 1980s still have lead solder and pipes.

The largest source of mercury toxicity is in the mouth: dental amalgam fillings — which are the dark gray type — contain about 50 percent mercury by weight.

This type of filling should never have been used in dentistry. But they have been in use for nearly 150 years.

Mercury is the second most toxic substance known to mankind. There is simply no justification for ever putting it in the human body.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.



