Aluminum Causes Brain Diseases

Studies have found high aluminum levels in the brains of patients suffering from neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s disease. But there has been no data on what the aluminum levels are in the brains of patients without such conditions.

Researchers in the UK studied the aluminum content in 20 brains from donors without neurodegenerative disease and published their results in the journal Scientific Reports. They found that the aluminum levels in various parts of the brain were uniformly low. Compared to the non-neurodegenerative brains, the brains of those who suffered from Alzheimer’s, autism spectrum disorder, and multiple sclerosis had much higher aluminum levels.

Aluminum is a nonessential metal and a known neurotoxin that is ubiquitous in the environment. It is the third most common element in the earth’s crust. We do consume aluminum from eating food grown in the ground, but our bodies have very good methods for detoxifying orally ingested aluminum.

However, we do not have good detoxifying mechanisms for injected aluminum. Many vaccines — including the hepatitis A, B, HPV, pneumococcal, tetanus, and meningitis vaccines — contain aluminum.

Why would we inject a neurotoxin into any living thing, much less a human being? The answer is that there is no good reason. It is unsafe and dangerous.

If the FDA was working for us and not Big Pharma, it would ban the use of aluminum in vaccines.