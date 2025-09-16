Brain Aging Can Be Reversed

Scientists studied the effects of nutraceuticals on the aging brain using a specialized electroencephalography (EEG) test, and were able to estimate biological aging of the brain, as opposed to chronological aging. Biological aging measures a person’s “true” age, which is an integrated result of an individual’s level of damage accumulating across all levels of biological organization, along with preserved resources.

This study looked at two groups of subjects. One group was assigned lifestyle changes and another was provided a six- to 18-month nutrient program that was individually tailored. The nutrients included vitamins A, B, C, D, along with magnesium, zinc, alpha-lipoic acid, and CoQ10 as well as omega-3 fatty acid.

The lifestyle group was provided dietary recommendations, physical exercise, and sleep of seven to eight hours per night.

Subjects in the nutrient group had a brain biological age that averaged 2.83 years younger than the age measured at the beginning of the study. This is contrasted with a 0.02 years younger biological age in the lifestyle modification group.

We have all seen people who look and act either younger or older than their chronological age. Estimating the biological age after a therapy can provide information on what can mitigate the ravages of aging.

I have been practicing holistic medicine for more than three decades. I can assure you that correcting nutrient imbalances improves the biological age of most people. However, I believe that combining both lifestyle and nutrient balancing will have a synergistic effect at improving one’s health and lowering biological aging.