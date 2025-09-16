WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: aging | magnesium | lifestyle | dr. brownstein
OPINION

Brain Aging Can Be Reversed

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 16 September 2025 04:17 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Scientists studied the effects of nutraceuticals on the aging brain using a specialized electroencephalography (EEG) test, and were able to estimate biological aging of the brain, as opposed to chronological aging. Biological aging measures a person’s “true” age, which is an integrated result of an individual’s level of damage accumulating across all levels of biological organization, along with preserved resources.

This study looked at two groups of subjects. One group was assigned lifestyle changes and another was provided a six- to 18-month nutrient program that was individually tailored. The nutrients included vitamins A, B, C, D, along with magnesium, zinc, alpha-lipoic acid, and CoQ10 as well as omega-3 fatty acid.

The lifestyle group was provided dietary recommendations, physical exercise, and sleep of seven to eight hours per night.

Subjects in the nutrient group had a brain biological age that averaged 2.83 years younger than the age measured at the beginning of the study. This is contrasted with a 0.02 years younger biological age in the lifestyle modification group.

We have all seen people who look and act either younger or older than their chronological age. Estimating the biological age after a therapy can provide information on what can mitigate the ravages of aging.

I have been practicing holistic medicine for more than three decades. I can assure you that correcting nutrient imbalances improves the biological age of most people. However, I believe that combining both lifestyle and nutrient balancing will have a synergistic effect at improving one’s health and lowering biological aging.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Scientists studied the effects of nutraceuticals on the aging brain using a specialized electroencephalography (EEG) test, and were able to estimate biological aging of the brain.
aging, magnesium, lifestyle, dr. brownstein
252
2025-17-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved