×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: adenosine triphosphate | vitamin e | cell membrane

How Vitamin E Protects Cells

By Tuesday, 08 June 2021 04:35 PM Current | Bio | Archive

The human body is capable of maintaining good health so long as we provide it with the proper nutrients it needs. One of the things those nutrients do is support the body’s ability to manufacture enough energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) molecules. Vitamin E plays a crucial role in that process.

Vitamin E was discovered in 1922 by Herbert McLean Evans and Katharine Scott Bishop. The initial discovery came in the form of tocopherols; later research in the mid-1960s revealed a second form of vitamin E called tocotrienols.

Forty-five years after Evans and Bishop’s discovery, an article in JAMA titled “Vitamin in Search of a Disease” reviewed the research behind vitamin E. The researchers could find no information about exactly what vitamin E does in the body.

Well, science has finally uncovered the details about vitamin E. What we call vitamin E is actually made up of a group of similar compounds that have very special functions.

Each cell in the human body has a protective outer membrane that is composed of a bilayer, meaning that the membrane is two molecules thick. The outer membrane is water-soluble while the inner membrane is fat-soluble. This bilayer membrane is designed to facilitate the movement of nutrients into the cell to stimulate and support cellular machinery.

In addition, the membrane works to keep out harmful substances that could injure or kill the cell.

But the fat-soluble side of the cell membrane can be damaged by lipid peroxidation. When this happens, the cells become leaky and swollen. As the damage increases, the cells lose their ability to function optimally. This sets the stage for poor energy production, which can lead to disease.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient that protects the cell membrane from lipid peroxidation. In fact, vitamin E resides within the cell membrane in order to minimize the damage from lipid peroxidation.

How is vitamin E able to reside within the membrane? It just so happens that it has the ideal structure: It’s part fat-soluble and part water-soluble — just like our cell membranes. It’s a perfect design

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient that protects the cell membrane from lipid peroxidation. In fact, vitamin E resides within the cell membrane in order to minimize the damage from lipid peroxidation.
adenosine triphosphate, vitamin e, cell membrane
348
2021-35-08
Tuesday, 08 June 2021 04:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved