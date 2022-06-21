×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: acetaminophen | pregnancy | behavioral problems

Why You Should Avoid Acetaminophen

David Brownstein, M.D. By Tuesday, 21 June 2022 04:38 PM Current | Bio | Archive

A study in JAMA Pediatrics found that women who take acetaminophen during pregnancy are more likely to have a child with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen was also associated with a higher risk of children with behavioral and emotional problems.

Scientists in the UK analyzed data from nearly 8,000 mothers and their children and found that prenatal acetaminophen use at 18 and 32 weeks of pregnancy was associated with a 42 percent increased risk of a child having emotional symptoms and a 46 percent increase risk in overall behavioral difficulties.

Tylenol is thought of as a benign over-the-counter drug. It is far from that. The optimal dose to toxicity range of acetaminophen is very small. That means that taking a little more than the therapeutic amount can cause toxicity problems such as liver failure.

Acetaminophen use drains the body of it most potent antioxidant, glutathione. This can lead to problems when there is an inflammatory condition. That’s why acetaminophen should not be used after vaccination — because the body needs glutathione to manage the inflammatory response from the vaccine.

Herbal alternatives for managing inflammation include curcumin, vitamin C, systemic enzymes, and willow bark.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Brownstein
A study in JAMA Pediatrics found that women who take acetaminophen during pregnancy are more likely to have a child with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
acetaminophen, pregnancy, behavioral problems
195
2022-38-21
Tuesday, 21 June 2022 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved