Why You Should Avoid Acetaminophen

A study in JAMA Pediatrics found that women who take acetaminophen during pregnancy are more likely to have a child with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Prenatal exposure to acetaminophen was also associated with a higher risk of children with behavioral and emotional problems.

Scientists in the UK analyzed data from nearly 8,000 mothers and their children and found that prenatal acetaminophen use at 18 and 32 weeks of pregnancy was associated with a 42 percent increased risk of a child having emotional symptoms and a 46 percent increase risk in overall behavioral difficulties.

Tylenol is thought of as a benign over-the-counter drug. It is far from that. The optimal dose to toxicity range of acetaminophen is very small. That means that taking a little more than the therapeutic amount can cause toxicity problems such as liver failure.

Acetaminophen use drains the body of it most potent antioxidant, glutathione. This can lead to problems when there is an inflammatory condition. That’s why acetaminophen should not be used after vaccination — because the body needs glutathione to manage the inflammatory response from the vaccine.

Herbal alternatives for managing inflammation include curcumin, vitamin C, systemic enzymes, and willow bark.