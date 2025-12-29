WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein, M.D
Dr. David Brownstein,  editor of Dr. David Brownstein’s Natural Way to Health newsletter, is a board-certified family physician and one of the nation’s foremost practitioners of holistic medicine. Dr. Brownstein has lectured internationally to physicians and others about his success with natural hormones and nutritional therapies in his practice. His books include Drugs That Don’t Work and Natural Therapies That Do!; Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can’t Live Without It; Salt Your Way To Health; The Miracle of Natural Hormones; Overcoming Arthritis, Overcoming Thyroid Disorders; The Guide to a Gluten-Free Diet; and The Guide to Healthy Eating. He is the medical director of the Center for Holistic Medicine in West Bloomfield, Mich., where he lives with his wife, Allison, and their teenage daughters, Hailey and Jessica.

Acetaminophen Is Dangerous for the Heart

David Brownstein, M.D. By Monday, 29 December 2025 03:05 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Acetaminophen is a commonly used painkiller in Tylenol and other products. Researchers attending the American Physiology Summitin Long Beach, Calif., reported that acetaminophen was found to alter proteins in heart tissue when given to mice at moderate doses.

The scientists stated, “We found that regular use of acetaminophen at concentrations that are considered safe — equivalent to 500 mg/day — causes numerous signaling pathways inside the heart to be altered.”

Many doctors recommend acetaminophen over nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen. But acetaminophen has never been shown to be safer than NSAIDs. And acetaminophen is well-known to deplete the antioxidant glutathione in the liver, which can make acetaminophen toxic to the liver. One of the most common causes of liver failure is acetaminophen toxicity.

In this study, researchers reported that more than 20 different signaling pathways in the heart were negatively affected by routine acetaminophen use. The drug has a very short therapeutic window before liver toxicity can occur.

I suggest the lowest possible dose for the shortest time period. Never take the maximum dose, which is too close to the toxicity limit of the liver.

Vitamin C can aid in preventing toxicity from acetaminophen. Taking glutathione may also lower toxicity.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


