Vitamin K: Not Just for Blood Coagulation

Most of us know that vitamin K plays a critical role in the clotting of blood, but studies have shown it to have many other health benefits, including strengthening of bones, cardiovascular protection, brain protection, inhibiting several types of cancer, and acting as an immune modulator.

Vitamin K also reduces inflammation and blocks intense immune reactions, especially when used in conjunction with vitamin D3. Of particular interest is the ability of various forms of vitamin K to significantly reduce critical factors in cardiovascular diseases.

For example, one study involving 16,000 people found that for each 10 mcg of vitamin K2 taken, the risk of heart disease was reduced by 9 percent. Another study found a 20 percent lower incidence of coronary artery calcification, which is an indicator of a greater heart attack risk. Yet another impressive study of 4,807 people with a 10-year follow-up found a 41 percent lower risk of heart disease in those with the highest intake of vitamin K2.

Vitamin K comes in a number of different forms, including vitamin K1, K2 (MK-4), and K2 (MK-7). Vitamin K2-MK-7 has the greatest protective benefits for the heart. Vitamin K also reduces the buildup of calcium deposits in soft tissues.