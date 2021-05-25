×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: vitamin e | lifespan | aging | brain

Vitamin E Slows Brain Aging

By Tuesday, 25 May 2021 04:25 PM Current | Bio | Archive

A study found that giving mice high doses of vitamin E markedly increased the median lifespan by 40 percent, and increased maximum lifespan by 14 percent. Supplementation raised brain vitamin E to twice the normal levels.

The researchers found that mitochondrial free radical and lipid peroxidation levels rose progressively with the aging of animals, as occurs in humans. The animals also developed progressive damage to their proteins (protein carbonyls).

The damage could be prevented with vitamin E supplementation. Animals that were given vitamin E demonstrated marked improvement in neurological performance, while decline in age-associated neurological function was prevented.

Additional studies have shown that other supplements — such as acetyl-L-carnitine, R-lipoic acid, and flavonoids from vegetable extracts — can do the same thing.

What these antioxidant supplements have in common is that they protect mitochondria, prevent free radical and lipid peroxidation accumulation, and promote repair.

Studies have shown that as mitochondria age, the electron transfer used to generate cell energy (ATP) is impaired. Supplementing with vitamin E or performing moderate exercise can prevent this decline in energy production.

The dose used in these studies was equal to 1,296 mg or close to 1,400 IU of vitamin E for humans. Taking 400 IU of vitamin E three times a day will get you close enough.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Researchers found that mitochondrial free radical and lipid peroxidation levels rose progressively with the aging of animals, as occurs in humans.
vitamin e, lifespan, aging, brain
211
2021-25-25
Tuesday, 25 May 2021 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved