Denial About Natural Compounds

When I started in the field of nutrition, very little was understood about how supplements and plant extracts actually work to support better health. Now we know a lot more — in many cases, more than we understand about pharmaceutical medications — because technology has become a great deal more sophisticated, unearthing many nutritional secrets.

Natural plant chemicals can do a great deal more than artificially produced drugs, and in a safer way. Yet most physicians have no clue about these discoveries.

We saw this ignorance when they denied that a higher level of vitamin D3 in a person’s blood was associated with a much lower death risk from COVID-19, even in the elderly. This was demonstrated time and again, but the people who’d been indoctrinated by the medical establishment couldn’t explain the link, so they ignored it.

The same arrogance has been demonstrated with autism spectrum disorders, especially in the assertion that there is no mechanism linking vaccination and autism. Almost 20 years ago in the journal Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine, I wrote about the mechanism of the link between vaccines and autism, but the article was ignored by mainstream physicians and even many of those working independently.

Since that time, I have extended this explanation repeatedly with new scientific discoveries. Yet most physicians still have no clue about the mechanism.

Why? Because too many don’t know what’s involved in brain development and how that is affected by vaccines and their ingredients.