Newsmax Health
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: vitamin d | stroke | inflammation
Low Vitamin D Linked to Neurological Disorders

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 04:35 PM EST

It has been demonstrated that low vitamin D is associated with blood clots (thromboses) of both small vessels and large vessels, which can cause a stroke. One study that used doses of just 35 ng/mL (a very low amount) demonstrated a significant relationship with blood clots. Other studies have confirmed this relationship.

Increasing vitamin D levels has also been successful for improving stroke outcomes and reducing damage to the blood-brain barrier and brain itself in the area of the stroke. Protecting the blood-brain barrier prevents damaging immune cells such as microglia and macrophages from harming brain tissue.

Vitamin D also causes these microglia and macrophages to calm down. They normally become active during a stroke, especially when vitamin D is deficient — a situation that worsens the damage.

What that means is vitamin D deficiency causes the brain to be even more inflamed during a stroke than it would be if the vitamin D levels were normal. This shows that high levels of vitamin D protect the brain in such cases.

It was also demonstrated that if vitamin D receptors on cell nuclei were deficient, introduction of microglia caused them to produce more harmful inflammatory cytokines, including Il-ß, IL-6 and TNF alpha. This indicates that vitamin D protects the brain from excessive immune-induced inflammation.

The same thing seems to hold true in many neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s, and other brain disorders. As we age, microglia and macrophages become more harmful by producing greater amounts of the pro-inflammatory cytokines when stimulated. Low vitamin D has also been shown to make microglia less efficient at removing debris in the brain and less effective for engulfing and killing invading bacteria and viruses (a process called phagocytosis).

Tuesday, 27 January 2026 04:35 PM
