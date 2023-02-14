×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
General Advice for Fighting Viral Infections

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 14 February 2023 04:38 PM EST

• Do not lower your temperature unless it rises above 104 degrees F. If you have seizures, do not let your temperature rise to more than 102 F. Do not take Tylenol or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Keep very warm at all times.

• Do not exercise until you are completely well for at least 5 to 7 days.

• Avoid all alcohol and immune-suppressing drugs. Statins are powerful immune suppressants. They can be stopped only with the aid of your physician.

• Do not smoke or use nicotine products — nicotine is a powerful immune suppressant.

• Sugar and high glycemic carbohydrates suppress immunity.

• Avoid omega-6 oils (peanut, corn, safflower, sunflower, soybean, and canola).

• Increase your intake of DHA to 2,000 mg per day. Avoid EPA as it suppresses immunity.

• Avoid glutamate in soy protein and protein isolates, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, protein isolates or concentrates, MSG, natural flavors, sodium or potassium caseinate, autolyzed yeast, stock, and broth. All of these contain high levels of glutamate and can increase tissue damage.

