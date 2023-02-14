General Advice for Fighting Viral Infections

• Do not lower your temperature unless it rises above 104 degrees F. If you have seizures, do not let your temperature rise to more than 102 F. Do not take Tylenol or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). Keep very warm at all times.

• Do not exercise until you are completely well for at least 5 to 7 days.

• Avoid all alcohol and immune-suppressing drugs. Statins are powerful immune suppressants. They can be stopped only with the aid of your physician.

• Do not smoke or use nicotine products — nicotine is a powerful immune suppressant.

• Sugar and high glycemic carbohydrates suppress immunity.

• Avoid omega-6 oils (peanut, corn, safflower, sunflower, soybean, and canola).

• Increase your intake of DHA to 2,000 mg per day. Avoid EPA as it suppresses immunity.

• Avoid glutamate in soy protein and protein isolates, hydrolyzed vegetable proteins, protein isolates or concentrates, MSG, natural flavors, sodium or potassium caseinate, autolyzed yeast, stock, and broth. All of these contain high levels of glutamate and can increase tissue damage.