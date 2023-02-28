×
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
How Do Viruses Make People Sick?

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 28 February 2023 04:38 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Most people are not aware that they are regularly infected with hundreds of viruses, because the vast majority cause no illness at all. For example, studies of autopsies have demonstrated that around 30 percent of people have live measles viruses in their brain at the time of their death. About the same number harbor the cytomegalovirus and/or herpes viruses.

In addition, a large percentage of elderly people are infected with the chickenpox virus. But unless the virus is activated, they remain completely unaware of its presence. (When it is activated, the viral infection called shingles develops.)

Viruses can directly damage and even kill cells by a number of mechanisms. But in most instances, the greatest damage is not caused by the virus itself, but by our own immune system’s reaction to the infectious agent.

To kill a virus, the immune system must act quickly to prevent it from replicating so fast that it overwhelms the immune system. In fact, studies of COVID-19 have found that those who died had very high titers (number of viruses) early in the course of the disease, compared to those who survive or have few or no symptoms.

The higher the titer of viruses, the more intense the immune attack that is required to kill the invaders.

Because speed is everything, our immune system was designed to offer several layers of protection that operate at different speeds.

Most people are not aware that they are regularly infected with hundreds of viruses, because the vast majority cause no illness at all.
