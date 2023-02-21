How to Calm Cytokine Storms

A research study examined the ability of curcumin to calm virally induced severe cytokine storms in experimental mice. The purpose of the study was not only to see if curcumin could calm cytokine storms, but also if it could prevent one of the major complications occurring in those who survive this reaction, called pulmonary fibrosis.

Pulmonary fibrosis can be quite crippling. In mice exposed to the virus, researchers saw all of the pathological changes we see with a severe cytokine storm:

• Extensive damage to airways and air sacs (alveoli)

• Hemorrhages

• Hyaline membrane formation

• Enormous collections of white blood cells (as pus) in the airways and alveoli

• Extensive pulmonary fibrosis (in survivors)

Animals given curcumin demonstrated a dramatic reduction of all these pathological changes, along with prevention of post-infection lung fibrosis as well. And while reducing excess inflammation, curcumin did not interfere with clearance of the virus.

It appears that curcumin is a highly effective weapon against cytokine storms, which are the main mechanism by which viruses cause serious lung damage and eventual death.

Curcumin itself is poorly absorbed. But a type of curcumin called nano-curcumin is water-soluble and easily absorbed, and is distributed throughout the body including the lungs.

One Planet Nutrition makes a high-quality nano-curcumin. The preventive dose is 500 mg three times a day with meals. To treat a cytokine storm you may require a dose of 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg three to four times a day.