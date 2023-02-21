×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: viral infection | cytokine storm | curcumin | dr. blaylock

How to Calm Cytokine Storms

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 21 February 2023 03:50 PM EST

A research study examined the ability of curcumin to calm virally induced severe cytokine storms in experimental mice. The purpose of the study was not only to see if curcumin could calm cytokine storms, but also if it could prevent one of the major complications occurring in those who survive this reaction, called pulmonary fibrosis.

Pulmonary fibrosis can be quite crippling. In mice exposed to the virus, researchers saw all of the pathological changes we see with a severe cytokine storm:

• Extensive damage to airways and air sacs (alveoli)

• Hemorrhages

• Hyaline membrane formation

• Enormous collections of white blood cells (as pus) in the airways and alveoli

• Extensive pulmonary fibrosis (in survivors)

Animals given curcumin demonstrated a dramatic reduction of all these pathological changes, along with prevention of post-infection lung fibrosis as well. And while reducing excess inflammation, curcumin did not interfere with clearance of the virus.

It appears that curcumin is a highly effective weapon against cytokine storms, which are the main mechanism by which viruses cause serious lung damage and eventual death.

Curcumin itself is poorly absorbed. But a type of curcumin called nano-curcumin is water-soluble and easily absorbed, and is distributed throughout the body including the lungs.

One Planet Nutrition makes a high-quality nano-curcumin. The preventive dose is 500 mg three times a day with meals. To treat a cytokine storm you may require a dose of 1,000 mg to 2,000 mg three to four times a day.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock
245
Tuesday, 21 February 2023 03:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

