WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: tylenol | fever | pain | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Should You Take Tylenol for Fever or Pain?

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 11 March 2025 04:32 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

I do not recommend Tylenol (acetaminophen) for fever relief or pain because it decreases glutathione levels and is associated with major toxicity dangers.

More importantly, fevers have a purpose. They’re not directly caused by a virus or bacteria. Rather, fevers are caused by inflammatory cytokines (mainly TNF-alpha), which are a part of your immune system. Raising body temperature to acceptable levels kills infectious organisms. Temperatures over 104 Fahrenheit should be lowered to 102, but not with ice cold water or medications. Tepid water is sufficient.

Febrile seizure susceptibility is an inherited trait, and most likely not caused by increased temperature, but by free radicals and excitotoxins.

Studies have shown that mortality from childhood diseases actually increases with fever reduction. This is especially true for small children.

Our parents told us to bundle up when we were kids. That was good advice.

Pain relief can also be achieved without Tylenol. In cases of rheumatoid arthritis, nano-curcumin not only reduces the pain, but has been shown to help repair the damage.

Most nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) only block some of the pain mechanisms, and have complications.

Nano-curcumin is also an excellent way to help prevent cancer and protect the brain. And it has a slight anticoagulant effect that may help prevent stroke damage.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
I do not recommend Tylenol (acetaminophen) for fever relief or pain because it decreases glutathione levels and is associated with major toxicity dangers.
tylenol, fever, pain, dr. blaylock
211
2025-32-11
Tuesday, 11 March 2025 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved