Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: toxins | aluminum | mercury | drinking water

Tips for Avoiding Toxic Substances

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 04:35 PM

Modern society has burdened us all with exposure to a wide assortment of pollutants, including toxic metals (aluminum, mercury, lead, cadmium, manganese), industrial chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides. Today, it’s impossible to escape these substances.

Luckily, you can reduce your exposure by not using agricultural chemicals in your yard and steering clear of pesticides in the home.

Vaccines still contain some mercury, and most have toxic levels of aluminum. For those reasons, they should be avoided whenever possible. Vaccines appear to be the greatest source of aluminum exposure, but it is also found in drinking water.

A number of compounds can chelate (remove) aluminum from the body or make it less toxic. These include curcumin, triphala, taurine, and bacopa. You should only drink water that’s filtered to remove fluoride, or distill your water.

Fluoride is a very reactive metal that rapidly combines with aluminum in foods, water, fruits drinks, and even within the tissues and organs of the body. Fluoridated drinking water actually presents a double hazard because it contains fluoride and aluminum, which when combined as fluoroaluminum are a very toxic compound — especially for the brain.

Fluoroaluminum is much more toxic than either aluminum or fluoride alone. Keep in mind that an increasing number of medications also contain both aluminum and fluoride. Many of these medications are associated with serious side effects, including suicidal tendencies and homicidal thoughts.

You should also avoid plastic containers made with a chemical called bisphenol A (BPA). Use cookware made of either stainless steel or one of the new nontoxic alloys. Plastic wrapping contains cadmium, a toxic metal.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


