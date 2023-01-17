×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: telomeres | dna | diabetes | magnesium

Telomere Length Is Key to Longevity

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 17 January 2023 04:31 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Telomeres are generated by an enzyme called telomerase. During embryonic development, most cells in the body have high levels of this enzyme. But as we mature, the majority of our cells lose most of this enzyme — making these cells highly vulnerable to damage by aging and disease.

Studies have shown that a number of conditions are associated with extreme shortening of telomeres within organs and tissues. These include:

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Strokes

• Arthritis

• Osteoporosis

• Cataracts

• Diabetes

• Hypertension

• Mental illnesses

• Chronic obstructive lung diseases

• Retinal disorders

• Several neurodegenerative diseases

It has also been shown that telomere length can help estimate longevity in mammals.

While we can’t control cell division damage to telomeres, we can substantially reduce damage from free radicals and inflammation. A number of studies have shown that certain nutrients can protect these DNA caps, including:

• Vitamin D3

• B vitamins

• Magnesium

• Zinc

• Several types of flavonoids  

In addition, sticking to a Mediterranean diet can help maintain healthy telomere length.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Telomeres are generated by an enzyme called telomerase. During embryonic development, most cells in the body have high levels of this enzyme.
telomeres, dna, diabetes, magnesium
174
2023-31-17
Tuesday, 17 January 2023 04:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved