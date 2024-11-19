WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: tattoos | inflammation | cancer | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Tattoos Cause Inflammation

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:36 PM EST

Tattoo ink is a source of cancer-causing aluminum. Of the some 200 or so tattoo inks used, researchers have found a number of toxic metals and even known carcinogenic compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, primary aromatic amines, and similar such compounds.

Researchers have also demonstrated the presence of these compounds in regional draining lymph nodes, along with aluminum and iron. High levels of iron in these draining lymph nodes is of major concern because iron drives cancer toward increased aggressiveness.

With women increasingly getting tattoos — especially those being tattooed on or near the breasts, shoulders, and other skin areas sharing lymph nodes with the breast — there should be major concerns about cancer development.

The brightly colored tattoos have the highest levels of toxins. These metals increase inflammation within the lymph nodes and breast tissues, a major mechanism of cancer induction.

Approximately 25 percent of Americans now have tattoos, and extensive tattooing is becoming more and more popular. When you combine foods, vaccines, and municipal drinking water, one can see disaster in the making. Add tattooing and things can only get worse.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock
Tuesday, 19 November 2024 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

