Tattoos: Source of Inflammation

A source of aluminum that is growing by leaps and bounds is tattoo ink. Of the some 200 or so tattoo inks used, researchers have found a number of toxic metals and even known carcinogenic compounds such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, primary aromatic amines, and similar such compounds.

Researchers have also demonstrated the presence of these compounds in regional draining lymph nodes, along with aluminum and iron. High levels of iron in these draining lymph nodes is of major concern because iron drives cancer toward increased aggressiveness.

With women increasingly getting tattoos — especially those being tattooed on or near the breasts, shoulders, and other skin areas sharing lymph nodes with the breast — there should be major concerns about cancer development.

The brightly colored tattoos have the highest levels of toxins. These metals increase inflammation within the lymph nodes and breast tissues, a major mechanism of cancer induction.

Approximately 25 percent of Americans now have tattoos, and extensive tattooing is becoming more and more popular.

When you combine foods, vaccines, and municipal drinking water, one can see disaster in the making. Add tattooing and things can only get worse — much worse.