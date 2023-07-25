Soy Consumption Linked to Seizures

It has been estimated that 75 million acres in the United States is devoted to growing soy, a vegetable protein that is very high in the excitotoxin glutamate, and is used extensively as an additive in processed foods. Soy foods have been promoted as part of a healthy diet, especially for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, and osteoporosis. But reviews of major studies indicate little evidence of such effects.

Soy-based infant formula exposes a baby to a six to 11 times higher ratio of estrogen-like proteins than would have an adverse effect in adults. Both animal studies and human studies clearly indicate that these soy-based infant formulas can substantially elevate the risk of seizures, especially in male children.

In animal studies, researchers found that soy-based feed increased seizure incidence 36 percent in just three days. Animals fed a diet without soy had a reduction in seizures.

How soy is producing seizures is debated, but several mechanisms are possible. Soy protein contains high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate, which can induce seizures. Some soy formulas have very low vitamin B1 concentrations; that can also trigger seizures.

One compelling suggestion is that estrogen-like compounds in soy activate one of the glutamate receptors, thus triggering excitotoxicity, which induces seizures.

In addition, soy reduces the brain level of GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter that helps suppress seizures. Increased excitotoxicity and decreased protection from excitotoxicity together account for the high incidence of seizures. All seizures are caused by inflammation (immunoexcitotoxicity), and soy triggers inflammation and increases inflammatory cytokines in the brain.

A study examining the relationship between soy formula and seizures in autistic children (who are known to have a high incidence of seizures) examined 1,949 children and found that those fed soy formula had a 260 percent increase in febrile seizures and a 480 percent increase in simple partial seizures, compared to autistic children not on soy diets.

Consider that 93 percent of soy is genetically modified and contains high levels of the herbicide glyphosate, which affects brain inflammation.

In my opinion, no one should consume a soy product.