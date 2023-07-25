×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: soy | seizures | autism | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Soy Consumption Linked to Seizures

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 25 July 2023 04:37 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

It has been estimated that 75 million acres in the United States is devoted to growing soy, a vegetable protein that is very high in the excitotoxin glutamate, and is used extensively as an additive in processed foods. Soy foods have been promoted as part of a healthy diet, especially for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, and osteoporosis. But reviews of major studies indicate little evidence of such effects.

Soy-based infant formula exposes a baby to a six to 11 times higher ratio of estrogen-like proteins than would have an adverse effect in adults. Both animal studies and human studies clearly indicate that these soy-based infant formulas can substantially elevate the risk of seizures, especially in male children.

In animal studies, researchers found that soy-based feed increased seizure incidence 36 percent in just three days. Animals fed a diet without soy had a reduction in seizures.

How soy is producing seizures is debated, but several mechanisms are possible. Soy protein contains high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate, which can induce seizures. Some soy formulas have very low vitamin B1 concentrations; that can also trigger seizures.

One compelling suggestion is that estrogen-like compounds in soy activate one of the glutamate receptors, thus triggering excitotoxicity, which induces seizures.

In addition, soy reduces the brain level of GABA, an inhibitory neurotransmitter that helps suppress seizures. Increased excitotoxicity and decreased protection from excitotoxicity together account for the high incidence of seizures. All seizures are caused by inflammation (immunoexcitotoxicity), and soy triggers inflammation and increases inflammatory cytokines in the brain.

A study examining the relationship between soy formula and seizures in autistic children (who are known to have a high incidence of seizures) examined 1,949 children and found that those fed soy formula had a 260 percent increase in febrile seizures and a 480 percent increase in simple partial seizures, compared to autistic children not on soy diets.

Consider that 93 percent of soy is genetically modified and contains high levels of the herbicide glyphosate, which affects brain inflammation.

In my opinion, no one should consume a soy product.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Soy foods have been promoted as part of a healthy diet, especially for reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, breast cancer, and osteoporosis. But reviews of major studies indicate little evidence of such effects
soy, seizures, autism, dr. blaylock
347
2023-37-25
Tuesday, 25 July 2023 04:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved