Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Sleep Your Way to Better Health

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 15 April 2025 04:27 PM

While cholesterol-lowering medications have been among the most profitable prescription drugs for the pharmaceutical industry, revenue for sleep medications is increasing as well, because approximately 60 million Americans experience chronic sleep disorders.

The problem with drugs is that they rarely produce restful sleep, and often plague users with complications and side effects, including next-day drowsiness, sleepwalking, and confusion.

Here are a few steps that will increase the likelihood of a good night’s sleep:

• Always try to go to bed at least by midnight. Staying up late resets the biological clock and can disrupt sleep patterns.

• Keep the room slightly cool. Benjamin Franklin suggested a cool pillow to induce sleep.

• Make sure the room is dark. Avoid nightlights, brightly lit phone dials, and illuminated clocks.

• Try playing soothing music on a low volume at bedtime.

• Avoid reading or watching television at least one hour before bedtime. Allow yourself time to wind down.

• Avoid sugar and sweet foods in the evening. Some people will become hypoglycemic during the night, and this will wake them up.

• Avoid caffeine, smoking, and all foods containing excitotoxins.

• Avoid sleeping late and taking naps during the day.

• Exercise earlier in the day. Exercise lowers inflammatory cytokines. Exercising late in the day revs up the metabolism and this can keep you awake. Do not exercise after 7 p.m.

• Before retiring for the night, take vitamin C, magnesium citrate, and melatonin.

Other natural sleep aids include valerian root, passionflower, and chamomile — all of which calm and sooth the nerves.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 15 April 2025 04:27 PM
