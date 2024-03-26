Get the Benefits of Schisandra

The plant Schisandra chinensis has been used in China for thousands of years to treat conditions such as respiratory failure, gastrointestinal disorders, fatigue, cardiovascular diseases, and insomnia.

Research has found a number of complex chemical compounds in Schisandra that have beneficial medicinal effects, including stimulating production of glutathione — one of the body’s most important antioxidant and detoxifying compounds — within cells. This probably explains its powerful protection of the liver. By increasing antioxidant levels in cells of all types, it also protects the heart.

Other studies have shown that Schisandra has powerful benefits against leukemia cells, colon adenocarcinoma cells, and similar cancers. It has also shown antidepressant benefits, and there is some evidence that it can aid insomnia.

Other uses of Schisandra include reduction in fat cell production, reduction of the severity of asthma attacks, reduction of coughing, improvement of a number of cardiovascular functions, antiviral and antibacterial effects, and when used in cosmetics, it may strengthen the skin’s natural barriers, stimulate wound healing, improve skin toning, and moisturize the skin.

In addition, Schisandra stimulates protein synthesis in muscles and could be used to reverse muscle atrophy, especially the type seen with aging and lack of exercise.