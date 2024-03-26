×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: schisandra | antioxidant | cancer | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Get the Benefits of Schisandra

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 26 March 2024 04:26 PM EDT

The plant Schisandra chinensis has been used in China for thousands of years to treat conditions such as respiratory failure, gastrointestinal disorders, fatigue, cardiovascular diseases, and insomnia.

Research has found a number of complex chemical compounds in Schisandra that have beneficial medicinal effects, including stimulating production of glutathione — one of the body’s most important antioxidant and detoxifying compounds — within cells. This probably explains its powerful protection of the liver. By increasing antioxidant levels in cells of all types, it also protects the heart.

Other studies have shown that Schisandra has powerful benefits against leukemia cells, colon adenocarcinoma cells, and similar cancers. It has also shown antidepressant benefits, and there is some evidence that it can aid insomnia.

Other uses of Schisandra include reduction in fat cell production, reduction of the severity of asthma attacks, reduction of coughing, improvement of a number of cardiovascular functions, antiviral and antibacterial effects, and when used in cosmetics, it may strengthen the skin’s natural barriers, stimulate wound healing, improve skin toning, and moisturize the skin.

In addition, Schisandra stimulates protein synthesis in muscles and could be used to reverse muscle atrophy, especially the type seen with aging and lack of exercise.

Dr-Blaylock
Tuesday, 26 March 2024 04:26 PM
