×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: saffron | diabetes | retina | dr. blaylock

Saffron Protects Eye Health

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 February 2023 04:39 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The retina of the eye is composed of neurons, glial cells (microglia and astrocytes), complex networks of connections, and specialized light receptor cells. The retina develops along with and is directly connected to the brain. As we age, the retina suffers from the same types of degeneration as the rest of the nervous system.

Like the brain and spinal cord, the retina’s microglial immune cells trigger the destruction. Immunoexcitotoxicity occurs within the retina in cases of diabetes, macular degeneration, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa, and other retinal diseases. Of all these diseases, the most common is damage associated with diabetes (diabetic retinopathy). And the greatest damage occurs in retinal ganglion cells, mainly secondary to destruction of small arteries within the retina (microangiopathy).

The central mechanism that causes damage appears to be chronic activation of retinal microglia, which release high levels of excitotoxins and inflammatory cytokines. This activation generates very high levels of free radicals and lipid peroxidation products that seep into the surrounding retinal tissue, causing widespread destruction and eventually blindness.

One study found that saffron extract powerfully protected the retina from damage caused by diabetes In the case of glaucoma — which causes immunoexcitotoxicity that is triggered either by high levels of pressure within the eyeball or other factors — saffron extract has been shown to provide considerable protection against suffering retinal damage.

Studies have also shown that saffron extract protects the retina by raising the levels of antioxidants such as glutathione and superoxide dismutase (SOD). This shields the retina against a number of diseases, and can reduce irritating floaters that plague many people.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The retina develops along with and is directly connected to the brain. As we age, the retina suffers from the same types of degeneration as the rest of the nervous system.
saffron, diabetes, retina, dr. blaylock
261
2023-39-07
Tuesday, 07 February 2023 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved