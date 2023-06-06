×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: riboflavin | b vitamins | cancer | dr. blaylock
OPINION

The Importance of Riboflavin

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 06 June 2023 04:32 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The B vitamins play essential roles in a great number of biochemical processes. They are critical for immune function (especially cellular immunity), as well as for controlling infections and cancer. It’s also important to appreciate that several B vitamins interact to enhance health.

For example, riboflavin (vitamin B2) is essential for the formation of vitamin D3 in the body. Vitamin D3 plays a major role in reducing inflammation and in regulating immune function. Studies have also shown that riboflavin reduces the risk of damage to tissues and organs by sepsis (generalized infection or toxicity from infection).

Riboflavin reduces the risk of one of the deadly consequences of sepsis, multiorgan failure. Riboflavin is also essential for producing the functional form of vitamin B6, called pyridoxal 5-phosphate.

This form of vitamin B6 plays a major role in preventing the development of Parkinson’s disease and also reduces migraine attacks, primarily by inhibiting the release of a powerful excitotoxin called glutamate. By inhibiting the release of glutamate from specific brain cells, pyridoxal 5-phosphate protects against neurodegenerative diseases and injuries to the nervous system. Also, by raising vitamin B6 levels, riboflavin lowers homocysteine levels, which reduces the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

In addition, riboflavin has been shown to significantly improve the energy levels in people with mitochondrial deficiency. Raising energy levels also reduces damage caused by excitotoxicity.

Both riboflavin and vitamin B6 both help prevent migraine attacks and reduce the severity of the attacks. In large part, this is because both of these vitamins inhibit inflammation. Riboflavin has also been shown to inhibit lipid peroxidation, which is a powerful destructive process in diseased tissues and organs.

Another way riboflavin protects tissues and organs — especially the brain — is by enhancing the biochemical formation of glutathione, a molecule that protects all cells. In cases of riboflavin deficiency, glutathione levels appear to be normal. But when stress occurs, levels of the active from of glutathione (reduced glutathione) falls precipitously. This makes the cells highly vulnerable to severe damage and even death when exposed to free radicals or lipid peroxidation.

One of the interesting properties of riboflavin is its ability to protect heart cells in diabetics. Diabetes can lead to severe heart-cell damage when riboflavin levels are low. Riboflavin protects heart cells by raising the levels of the protective antioxidant enzyme, superoxide dismutase (SOD).

The dose of riboflavin used for these disorders varies. Conditions such as seizures and migraine syndromes may require doses as high as 400 mg three times a day. A daily dose of 10 mg to 25 mg is adequate for otherwise healthy people. In higher doses, riboflavin can, when combined with UV light, damage retinal cells. Taking vitamin C prevents this.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock
Tuesday, 06 June 2023 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

