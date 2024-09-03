Religion Leads to Better Mental Health

Two studies examining the effect of being spiritual, being religious, or being neither, when measuring quality of life and mental health found similar results. Both agreed that being religious leads to the greatest happiness, mental health, and overall quality of life.

One of the studies, involving 782 adults, found that those with high levels of religiousness found both greater meaning in life and greater peace. This translated into greater health and quality of life.

The second study examined 1,046 people and classified them as being very spiritual and very religious, very spiritual and not very religious, or not very spiritual or very religious. Those with high religiousness — even with low spirituality — had less anxiety and depression, and greater optimism and happiness.

The conclusion of both studies is that being truly religious, believing in God as the creator, was critically important to leading a happy and fulfilling life.

Linked to the decline in religious beliefs is the disturbing rise in suicides, especially teenage suicides. In 2017, 47,173 people took their own lives in the United States — more than double the number in 1999. Among teenagers and preteens (ages 10 to 18), the number of attempted suicides using poisons doubled between 2011 and 2018 from 39,000 to more than 78,000.

One of the major factors in those numbers is that secularists have destroyed people’s sense of there being a meaning in life. Without meaning, life can seem empty and lonely, without hope of a better future. Alienation also drives this sense of desperation.

People living in developed countries have more material wealth than ever before, yet are dissatisfied. Philosophers, poets, and the writers of the Bible all tell us that the struggles of difficult times combined with perseverance builds character.