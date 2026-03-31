Pterostilbene Has Powerful Anticancer Properties

Pterostilbene is a polyphenol found in high concentrations in blueberries, which explains studies showing blueberries’ rare ability to prevent brain aging. Pterostilbene also has very powerful anticancer effects, and even inhibits tumors that are resistant to cisplatin, a commonly used highly toxic chemotherapy agent.

In fact, pterostilbene inhibits several cancers known to be very resistant to traditional treatments, including triple-negative breast cancers (all breast cancers are inhibited by pterostilbene) and chemotherapy-resistant multiple myeloma.

Importantly, it has been shown to inhibit breast cancer stem cells, which are impervious to most chemotherapy agents.

Once absorbed, pterostilbene is converted to resveratrol, which has many brain protective and anticancer effects. For one thing, pterostilbene is far better absorbed from the gut than resveratrol. It is well distributed in the body, especially the brain, and has also been shown to stay in the blood and tissues much longer than resveratrol. It is also safer than resveratrol.

Interestingly, in higher doses it has been shown to increase the amount of hemoglobin in the blood. It has also been shown to reduce the effects of aging.

In addition, pterostilbene protects the heart, reduces atherosclerosis, prevents metabolic disorders, and protects the brain, spinal cord, and nerves.

Researchers found a 22 percent reduction in heart attacks among animals fed pterostilbene when they had a heart artery tied off.

In another study, it was shown to substantially raise cardiac function, reduce heart attacks, and reduce damage to the heart after blood vessel occlusion. It was also shown to lower cholesterol and other elevated blood lipids and raise HDL levels.

Research has demonstrated that it is better absorbed with a meal.