WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: prostate cancer | testosterone | vasectomy | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Prostate Cancer Risk Factors

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 April 2026 04:27 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The major risk factors associated with prostate cancer include older age, ethnicity, family history, and high levels of the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — a converted form of testosterone. On average, African Americans have 10 percent higher testosterone levels than Caucasians, and also have the highest rate of prostate cancer. Japanese people, who have lower testosterone levels, have the lowest prostate cancer rate.

But genetics plays a major role in only a very small number of prostate cancer cases, with mutations in the androgen (sex hormone) receptor genes being the most common cause within this group. As with breast cancer, we also see mutated BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes in a rare number of prostate cancer patients.

In most cases, the genes are not actually mutated, but rather overactive. For example, overactivity of the enzyme that transforms testosterone into the much more powerful dihydrotestosterone (5-alpha-reductase enzyme) significantly increases the risk of developing prostate cancer. Men with a deficiency in this enzyme never develop prostate cancer.

In fact, the relatively low activity of this enzyme in men of Asian ethnicity may account for the low rate of prostate cancer among Asians.

Other important risk factors for prostate cancer include:

• Having a vasectomy

• Early first-time intercourse

• Large number of sex partners

• History of one or more sexually transmitted diseases

• Unprotected anal sex

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The major risk factors associated with prostate cancer include older age, ethnicity, family history, and high levels of the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT) — a converted form of testosterone.
prostate cancer, testosterone, vasectomy, dr. blaylock
222
2026-27-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved