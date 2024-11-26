WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Nutritional Compounds Can Improve Happiness

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 26 November 2024

Research is finding that there are a number of simple ways to improve your outlook on life. For instance, a good diet is crucial because a poor diet leaves a person drained of energy, including mental acuity and mood. A diet that includes a lot of sugars, high-glycemic carbohydrates, omega-6 oils, excitotoxic food additives, and highly processed foods will have a powerfully negative impact on your emotions.

I’ve written before that the makeup of a person’s gut bacteria (if abnormal) can have a powerful negative impact on behavior and mental function. Taking probiotics and prebiotics regularly can play a big part in improving your mental well-being.

I suggest taking a balanced probiotic that contains around 50 billion CFUs of multiple strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria at least once a week. In addition, at least once a day you should take a prebiotic (which is food for probiotics), preferably galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS).

The prebiotic encourages growth of beneficial bacteria in your colon. This has been shown to reduce abdominal bloating, improve mental health, and prevent a number of diseases.

Taken daily, the compound N-butyrate not only improves gut function, it also helps heal leaky gut problems and reduces the risk of colon cancer.

Taking probiotics and prebiotics regularly can play a big part in improving your mental well-being.
Tuesday, 26 November 2024 04:37 PM
