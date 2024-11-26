Nutritional Compounds Can Improve Happiness

Research is finding that there are a number of simple ways to improve your outlook on life. For instance, a good diet is crucial because a poor diet leaves a person drained of energy, including mental acuity and mood. A diet that includes a lot of sugars, high-glycemic carbohydrates, omega-6 oils, excitotoxic food additives, and highly processed foods will have a powerfully negative impact on your emotions.

I’ve written before that the makeup of a person’s gut bacteria (if abnormal) can have a powerful negative impact on behavior and mental function. Taking probiotics and prebiotics regularly can play a big part in improving your mental well-being.

I suggest taking a balanced probiotic that contains around 50 billion CFUs of multiple strains of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacteria at least once a week. In addition, at least once a day you should take a prebiotic (which is food for probiotics), preferably galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS).

The prebiotic encourages growth of beneficial bacteria in your colon. This has been shown to reduce abdominal bloating, improve mental health, and prevent a number of diseases.

Taken daily, the compound N-butyrate not only improves gut function, it also helps heal leaky gut problems and reduces the risk of colon cancer.