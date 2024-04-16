WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Probiotics Prevent Damage in the Brain

Studies have shown that when the body is infected, there is a release of powerful inflammatory cytokines that activate brain immune cells (microglia). When activated, these cells in turn release factors that attract other immune cells (called macrophages) to the brain. The microglia and macrophages release high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate, which damages brain cell connections and will kill brain cells if not stopped.

In one study, researchers found that one of the major inflammatory cytokines that causes sickness behavior was tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-alpha), which can reach high levels during infections. The researchers used a special mixture of probiotics called VSL#3, which contains eight different species of probiotic bacteria.

They found that this probiotic mixture could return TNF-alpha levels to normal without reducing the inflammation within the body itself and without correcting gut leakiness.

The probiotic mixture also returned the microglia to a resting state — that is, so that the immune cells did not damage the brain.

Microglia and macrophages release high levels of the excitotoxin glutamate, which damages brain cell connections and will kill brain cells if not stopped.
