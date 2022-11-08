×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: probiotics | gut health | neurotransmitters

Probiotics Help Produce Neurotransmitters

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 08 November 2022 04:42 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

The intestines carry out their functions by a carefully coordinated series of mechanisms involving waves of contraction and relaxation of the intestine (called peristalsis), as well as secretion of a number of enzymes and chemical messengers that regulate digestion and other special operations of the intestines.

Many of these operations depend upon neurotransmitters within the walls of the intestines, which are filled with special nerves (together called the enteric nervous system).

Probiotic bacteria can produce an assortment of these neurotransmitters. For example, the Escherichia, Bacillus, and Saccharomyces species of bacteria produce norepinephrine; Candida, Streptococcus, Escherichia, and Enterococcus produce 5-hydroxytryptamine (also called serotonin); Bascillus can produce dopamine; and Lactobacillus can produce acetylcholine.

While most of this activity is localized within the gut wall, these neurotransmitters can also enter the bloodstream and the nervous system.

These colon bacteria also play an essential role in the development of the brain. During adolescence, we see an increase in psychiatric problems such as schizophrenia, substance abuse, and mood disorders, which may be (at least in part) due to changes in the gut microbotia. This occurs because inflammatory cells (monocytes) are driven toward the brain by the cytokine TNF-alpha, which then activates microglia within the brain. Special probiotics can prevent this.

During adulthood, the mix of beneficial probiotics in the colon stabilizes and becomes more resistant to antibiotic damage. But as we pass into older age, this stability and resistance declines, increasing the activation of brain microglia and hence chronic brain inflammation.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The intestines carry out their functions by a carefully coordinated series of mechanisms involving waves of contraction and relaxation of the intestine (called peristalsis).
probiotics, gut health, neurotransmitters
246
2022-42-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved