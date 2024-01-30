×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Prebiotics and Probiotics for Lung Health

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Prebiotics and probiotics regulate immunity to make it efficient and not excessive. They also play a role in controlling lung diseases.

Prebiotics are the food for probiotics. The best form is galacto-fructo oligosaccharide (GOS).

A probiotic should contain at least 20 billion to 50 billion CFU (colony forming units) of organisms, and contain multiple strains of lactobacillus and bififobacteria. These two products should be taken twice a week.

In addition, the Mediterranean diet is excellent for lung health, as well as general health. I would avoid milk products and all foods containing high levels of glutamate.

Keep in mind that excitotoxicity is the main destructive process in most lung diseases (as immunoexcitotoxicity). Mushrooms, diet drinks (that contain the artificial sweetener aspartame), most nuts, stock, broth, meats, soy products, and milk products (especially condensed milk) contain high levels of glutamate.

Meats should be eaten in moderation, without the juices, which are very high in glutamate.

Glutamate can powerfully trigger asthmatic attacks and makes the attacks much more serious and prolonged.

