Prebiotics and Probiotics for Lung Health

Prebiotics and probiotics regulate immunity to make it efficient and not excessive. They also play a role in controlling lung diseases.

Prebiotics are the food for probiotics. The best form is galacto-fructo oligosaccharide (GOS).

A probiotic should contain at least 20 billion to 50 billion CFU (colony forming units) of organisms, and contain multiple strains of lactobacillus and bififobacteria. These two products should be taken twice a week.

In addition, the Mediterranean diet is excellent for lung health, as well as general health. I would avoid milk products and all foods containing high levels of glutamate.

Keep in mind that excitotoxicity is the main destructive process in most lung diseases (as immunoexcitotoxicity). Mushrooms, diet drinks (that contain the artificial sweetener aspartame), most nuts, stock, broth, meats, soy products, and milk products (especially condensed milk) contain high levels of glutamate.

Meats should be eaten in moderation, without the juices, which are very high in glutamate.

Glutamate can powerfully trigger asthmatic attacks and makes the attacks much more serious and prolonged.