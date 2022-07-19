Vehicles Create Carcinogenic Compounds

A study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found that specific toxic compounds generated by automobile exhaust resemble compounds created when meats are cooked on an open flame. These are called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

During the cooking process, these PAH compounds are nitrated, creating compounds that are hundreds of times more carcinogenic than PAH itself.

One of the worst of these is a fluorinated PAH compound (2-nitrofluoranthene). Of greater concern is the high levels of PAH seen in highly polluted areas, such as urban centers.

The highest levels were detected in China, which has a massive problem with air pollution. Parking garages also have high levels of these pollutants and should be exited as quickly as possible.

Natural compounds such as nanocurcumin, nanoquercetin, nanosilymarin, mixed carotenoids, taurine, mixed tocopherols, vitamin C, L-carnitine, and resveratrol (pterostilbene) will protect against much of this damage.