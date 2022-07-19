×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Tags: polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons | pollution | dr. blaylock

Vehicles Create Carcinogenic Compounds

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 19 July 2022 04:18 PM EDT

A study in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found that specific toxic compounds generated by automobile exhaust resemble compounds created when meats are cooked on an open flame. These are called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

During the cooking process, these PAH compounds are nitrated, creating compounds that are hundreds of times more carcinogenic than PAH itself.

One of the worst of these is a fluorinated PAH compound (2-nitrofluoranthene). Of greater concern is the high levels of PAH seen in highly polluted areas, such as urban centers.

The highest levels were detected in China, which has a massive problem with air pollution. Parking garages also have high levels of these pollutants and should be exited as quickly as possible.

Natural compounds such as nanocurcumin, nanoquercetin, nanosilymarin, mixed carotenoids, taurine, mixed tocopherols, vitamin C, L-carnitine, and resveratrol (pterostilbene) will protect against much of this damage.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock

144
Tuesday, 19 July 2022 04:18 PM
