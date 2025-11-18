Beware of Common Household Chemicals

Houses and apartments can be dangerous to a person’s health for many reasons. For one thing, most people buy a house or rent an apartment that others have already lived in. In many cases, the house or yard was treated with pesticides or herbicides. And many people have services that treat the house and/or yard regularly with these toxic agents.

But even in new homes, we are surrounded by toxic chemicals in everything from coated cookware to cleaning chemicals and other toxic products. These chemicals can cause some to suffer from mysterious ailments that defy the conventional treatment of most doctors.

Personally, I use only nontoxic cleaners and other household chemicals. Many are natural, and all are carefully checked for safety. Regular use of these products can make a difference between chronic illness and a healthy life.

Cookware is important as well. Many cookware brands advertised as containing no PFOAs and PFAS release gases when heated. Scratches are unavoidable and expose the undersurface, which can be a toxic copper or aluminum. Ceramic coating is fine, except it will flake.

The best cookware is pure ceramic pans, which are unfortunately expensive. However, it will save money if you have to replace your cookware with each scratch exposing toxic metals that can infuse the food.

Turmeric has been shown to reduce leeching of these toxic metals into food, but it can’t prevent it completely, so I don’t know if it’s worth the risk.

The release of toxic gases from cookware can fill an entire room for hours. It is best to have an air cleaner in the room.