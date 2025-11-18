WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
OPINION

Beware of Common Household Chemicals

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 18 November 2025 04:29 PM EST

Houses and apartments can be dangerous to a person’s health for many reasons. For one thing, most people buy a house or rent an apartment that others have already lived in. In many cases, the house or yard was treated with pesticides or herbicides. And many people have services that treat the house and/or yard regularly with these toxic agents.

But even in new homes, we are surrounded by toxic chemicals in everything from coated cookware to cleaning chemicals and other toxic products. These chemicals can cause some to suffer from mysterious ailments that defy the conventional treatment of most doctors.

Personally, I use only nontoxic cleaners and other household chemicals. Many are natural, and all are carefully checked for safety. Regular use of these products can make a difference between chronic illness and a healthy life.

Cookware is important as well. Many cookware brands advertised as containing no PFOAs and PFAS release gases when heated. Scratches are unavoidable and expose the undersurface, which can be a toxic copper or aluminum. Ceramic coating is fine, except it will flake.

The best cookware is pure ceramic pans, which are unfortunately expensive. However, it will save money if you have to replace your cookware with each scratch exposing toxic metals that can infuse the food.

Turmeric has been shown to reduce leeching of these toxic metals into food, but it can’t prevent it completely, so I don’t know if it’s worth the risk.

The release of toxic gases from cookware can fill an entire room for hours. It is best to have an air cleaner in the room.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


We are surrounded by toxic chemicals in everything from coated cookware to cleaning chemicals and other toxic products.
Tuesday, 18 November 2025 04:29 PM
