Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Nitric Oxide Linked to Pain

Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Many foods contain high levels of nitrates or nitrites, which raise nitric oxide levels in the body.

Foods high in nitrates and nitrites include deli meats, corned beef, and all cured, pickled, and dehydrated foods. Spinach, beets, celery, and arugula are also especially high in nitrates. Strawberries and raspberries have high levels too. Elevated nitric oxide in the nervous system and in muscles and joints is strongly connected to chronic pain.

Excitotoxins activate glutamate receptors linked to the pain process. An integral part of excitotoxicity is the generation of high levels of nitric oxide and high levels of free radicals.

This combination generates a very destructive type of free radical (peroxynitrite) that drives increased inflammation and pain.

I worry about the popular view among natural medicine purveyors that nitric oxide is a cure-all. This could result in a great worsening of painful conditions, especially migraine headaches, which are known to be linked to increased nitric oxide generation in the nervous system.

Nitric oxide can worsen other painful conditions such as diabetic neuropathy, other forms of neuropathy, fibromyalgia, complex regional pain, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

I worry about the popular view among natural medicine purveyors that nitric oxide is a cure-all.
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 04:33 PM
