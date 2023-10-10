×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio
Tags: nutrition | processed foods | cancer | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Profits Are Being Put Before Safety

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 10 October 2023 04:34 PM EDT

Those of us who actually study the scientific literature, and have no financial ax to grind, discovered long ago that millions of people are suffering from serious health conditions caused by modern processed foods.

Research on plant extract compounds conducted in the fields of nutrition, food science, and biochemistry has grown exponentially. The health benefits are incredibly impressive. But there are multibillion-dollar international companies that stand to lose huge profits if the public ever discovers that inexpensive natural (and far safer) products are often more effective than pharmaceutical drugs.

We have known for almost a century that processed foods are associated with several types of cancer, especially:

• Colon cancer

• Lymphoma

• Leukemia

• Primary brain cancer

In fact, the strongest link between processed foods and primary brain cancers is in children.

Tens of thousands of chemical compounds, most either not tested or inadequately tested, are used in these processed foods. Most doctors are completely unaware of this extensive scientific literature — though they would never admit to patients that they lack such knowledge.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Dr-Blaylock
Tuesday, 10 October 2023 04:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

