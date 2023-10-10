Profits Are Being Put Before Safety

Those of us who actually study the scientific literature, and have no financial ax to grind, discovered long ago that millions of people are suffering from serious health conditions caused by modern processed foods.

Research on plant extract compounds conducted in the fields of nutrition, food science, and biochemistry has grown exponentially. The health benefits are incredibly impressive. But there are multibillion-dollar international companies that stand to lose huge profits if the public ever discovers that inexpensive natural (and far safer) products are often more effective than pharmaceutical drugs.

We have known for almost a century that processed foods are associated with several types of cancer, especially:

• Colon cancer

• Lymphoma

• Leukemia

• Primary brain cancer

In fact, the strongest link between processed foods and primary brain cancers is in children.

Tens of thousands of chemical compounds, most either not tested or inadequately tested, are used in these processed foods. Most doctors are completely unaware of this extensive scientific literature — though they would never admit to patients that they lack such knowledge.