Why Our Immune Systems Are Faltering

A number of nutrients play a role in keeping immune cells healthy. Because of the massive number of vaccines that are now being administered, a large segment of our population suffers from immune incompetence. This explains the incredible rise in autoimmune disorders and serious infections we are now seeing.

I am convinced that the so-called “flesh eating bacteria” did not arise because of a new strain of highly virulent bacteria, but rather is linked to poor immune function in so many young people. When we consider that pesticides, herbicides, and toxic metals can all suppress immunity and that the typical American diet — which, being high in sugar and omega-6 oils is very immunosuppressive — it’s no surprise that we are seeing a rise in serious infections and deaths from them.

Combine this with mass vaccinations and we have a very serious problem on our hands. The widespread use of antibiotics and the presence of antibiotics in the municipal water supply is also damaging the microbiome of the colon, which is essential for proper immune function.

It would be wise for everyone to take a probiotic containing 50 billion CFU at least once a week. The best brands also contain prebiotics, which provide food for the bacteria.