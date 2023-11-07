×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: nose | nerves | parkinsons | dr. blaylock
OPINION

The Nose-Brain Connection

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 07 November 2023 04:39 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Why do patients lose their sense of smell with neurodegenerative diseases? The smell nerves (olfactory nerves and tract) connect directly to the brain — mainly to the parts of the brain concerned with memory and learning (hippocampus and entorhinal cortex). Those nerves also connect to the prefrontal and parietal lobes of the brain, which are the areas most affected in Alzheimer’s disease.

Interestingly, animal studies have shown that stimulating the olfactory nerves with powerful immune stimulants can produce Parkinson’s disease. The microglia in the olfactory tracts are activated by the immune stimulant, after which these microglia then migrate and activate other microglia in the areas of the brain characteristically affected by neurodegenerative diseases.

We are exposed to a number of viruses, bacteria, and toxic chemicals through our noses, and the blood-brain barrier is incomplete in this area. Studies have shown that many substances can travel along the olfactory nerves and tracts directly into the brain. Spraying certain viruses and bacteria into the nose of animals can produce both Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease pathology.

Studies have also shown that Alzheimer’s patients have high levels of aluminum in these nerves. These findings explain why the earliest pathological change in cases of both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease occurs in the olfactory tracts and the gut, both of which are pathways to brain microglial activation.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
The smell nerves (olfactory nerves and tract) connect directly to the brain — mainly to the parts of the brain concerned with memory and learning (hippocampus and entorhinal cortex)
nose, nerves, parkinsons, dr. blaylock
221
2023-39-07
Tuesday, 07 November 2023 04:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved