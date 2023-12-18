Increasing Energy in Your Cells

One of the most recent health fads is increasing intake of nitric oxide. What people don’t appreciate is that nitric oxide is a powerful inhibitor of mitochondrial function and combines rapidly with one of the free radicals produced by damaged mitochondria (called superoxide).

When that happens, an even more powerful free radical called peroxynitrite is created. Peroxynitrite is found in high levels in cases of heart disease, neurodegenerative disorders, liver failure, atherosclerosis, and many other diseases.

Strengthening the body’s antioxidant network through a healthy diet and use of nutritional compounds goes a long way toward protecting mitochondrial function. Some compounds can not only improve mitochondrial function, but even increase the number of mitochondria.

Another natural compound called pyrroloquinoline quinone (PQQ) has been shown to increase the number of mitochondria in cells (a process called biogenesis), thus increasing cellular energy supply.

Forskolin also increases mitochondrial number and cellular energy, and curcumin is a stimulant for mitochondrial generation.

A combination of the B vitamins — especially pyridoxal-5-phosphate (B6), riboflavin-5-phosphate (B2), niacinamide (B3), folate, thiamine (as benfotiamine), and methylcobalamin; R-lipoic acid, acetyl-L-carnitine, CoQ10, and vitamin K — enhance mitochondrial function and supply cells with greater energy.

This combination of nutrients has been used to treat people with severe mitochondrial disorders. Loss of mitochondrial energy is very common in the early stages of many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Huntington’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In fact, in each of these disorders it is the first abnormality found.

Keeping mitochondria functioning goes a long way toward keeping a person healthy and energetic.