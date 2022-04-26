×
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Acetyl-L-Carnitine Heals Injured Nerves

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 26 April 2022 04:29 PM

Nerve pain is a common problem. Studies have shown that the natural compound acetyl-L-carnitine can stimulate healing of injured nerves and reduce nerve pain.

One way it does this is by triggering the production and release of neurotrophins that promote nerve repair and healing.

Acetyl-L-carnitine also activates a special type of glutamate receptor (mGluR2) that dampens pain signals.

Interestingly, when stimulated this same glutamate receptor acts as a powerful antidepressant.

Other studies have shown that acetyl-L-carnitine also stimulates the growth of brain cells, which would benefit people suffering from a stroke or other types of brain injury.

Nerve problems often occur with diabetes, and one study found that acetyl-L-carnitine could correct diabetic nerve damage, even though it had no effect on blood sugar.

© 2022 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Nerve pain is a common problem. Studies have shown that the natural compound acetyl-L-carnitine can stimulate healing of injured nerves and reduce nerve pain.
