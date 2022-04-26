Acetyl-L-Carnitine Heals Injured Nerves

Nerve pain is a common problem. Studies have shown that the natural compound acetyl-L-carnitine can stimulate healing of injured nerves and reduce nerve pain.

One way it does this is by triggering the production and release of neurotrophins that promote nerve repair and healing.

Acetyl-L-carnitine also activates a special type of glutamate receptor (mGluR2) that dampens pain signals.

Interestingly, when stimulated this same glutamate receptor acts as a powerful antidepressant.

Other studies have shown that acetyl-L-carnitine also stimulates the growth of brain cells, which would benefit people suffering from a stroke or other types of brain injury.

Nerve problems often occur with diabetes, and one study found that acetyl-L-carnitine could correct diabetic nerve damage, even though it had no effect on blood sugar.