Excitement About Nattokinase Benefits

Much research has been done on nattokinase, which has caused a lot of excitement among scientists because it actually dissolves clots rather than acting just as an anticoagulant, as most cardiovascular medications do. It has also been shown to be safer than most anticoagulant medications, and more effective.

Researchers found that at slightly higher doses — about 8,000 FU — nattokinase could dissolve atherosclerotic plaques, which other anticoagulant medications could not. The usual dose was 2,000 FU once or twice a day, taken on an empty stomach. (Otherwise, it is wasted on dissolving your meal and not absorbed). Nattokinase is poorly absorbed, but most studies show it works, so it must be partially absorbed.

The other plus was that nattokinase is much safer than anticoagulant medications such as Plavix and Eliquis. In fact, nattokinase is safer than aspirin, which can cause a problem with gastrointestinal bleeding. Taking two DGL-plus capsules with the aspirin significantly reduces the bleeding problem. (Most aspirin is coated, but there is still a problem with bleeding and ulceration).

There are two drawbacks to taking nattokinase. First, it is a powerful antihypertensive, meaning it lowers blood pressure. Studies have shown that at a dose of 8,000 IU for a week, it will lower blood pressure. If a person has had a stroke, they should not lower their blood pressure. In fact, older people should have a sightly higher blood pressure than what is considered normal (about 135/85 mmHg for them).

The other problem with high daily doses of nattokinase is combining it with aspirin. There is a case report of a brain hemorrhage when they are used together. But that person had other vessel problems. I have spoken to people who took nattokinase every day for more than a year, and they reported very good results at a lower dose of around 2,000 FU once or twice a day — and they had no problems.

Even so, if you take the enzyme you should check your blood pressure each day.

I have been asked about other anticoagulant supplements, such as gingko biloba and nano-curcumin, which produces a slight degree of blood thinning, and in my opinion can be safely combined with nattokinase. Each gingko biloba capsule is equal to one aspirin a day, and I would not take it at the same time as nattokinase.