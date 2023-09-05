Easing Diabetes Symptoms

In one carefully performed study, myo-inositol was more effective for lowering triglycerides than two commonly used drugs for Type 2 diabetes — rosiglitazone and metformin.

Triglyceride levels are one of the best methods for evaluating a person’s cardiovascular risk, which is elevated in diabetics. And in terms of reducing insulin levels (that is, correcting insulin resistance), myo-inositol outperformed the drugs pioglitazone, rosiglitazone, and metformin by double.

Myo-inositol has also been shown to improve several complications associated with diabetes. For example, atherosclerosis is greatly accelerated by diabetes. Myo-inositol decreases the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, thus reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular diseases in diabetics.

Gangrene is another major complication associated with diabetes. By reducing atherosclerosis, myo-inositol can reduce the number of gangrene-related amputations diabetics must undergo.

Diabetes also depletes myo-inositol from many tissues, especially nerve tissue. This may be the reason diabetics frequently develop polyneuropathy, which is a degeneration of nerves that results in weakness, numbness, and occasionally severe pain in the extremities — especially the lower legs and feet.

Studies have consistently shown that myo-inositol is severely depleted in the affected nerves. Studies using myo-inositol for diabetics with polyneuropathy found that supplementation significantly improved the electrical functioning of the affected nerves.

But the damage to these nerves is not caused solely by myo-inositol depletion. Other factors are also involved, including B-vitamin deficiencies, immunoexcitotoxic damage to the nerves, and vascular damage.