Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Easing Diabetes Symptoms

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 05 September 2023 04:48 PM EDT

In one carefully performed study, myo-inositol was more effective for lowering triglycerides than two commonly used drugs for Type 2 diabetes — rosiglitazone and metformin.

Triglyceride levels are one of the best methods for evaluating a person’s cardiovascular risk, which is elevated in diabetics. And in terms of reducing insulin levels (that is, correcting insulin resistance), myo-inositol outperformed the drugs pioglitazone, rosiglitazone, and metformin by double.

Myo-inositol has also been shown to improve several complications associated with diabetes. For example, atherosclerosis is greatly accelerated by diabetes. Myo-inositol decreases the formation of atherosclerotic plaques, thus reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral vascular diseases in diabetics.

Gangrene is another major complication associated with diabetes. By reducing atherosclerosis, myo-inositol can reduce the number of gangrene-related amputations diabetics must undergo.

Diabetes also depletes myo-inositol from many tissues, especially nerve tissue. This may be the reason diabetics frequently develop polyneuropathy, which is a degeneration of nerves that results in weakness, numbness, and occasionally severe pain in the extremities — especially the lower legs and feet.

Studies have consistently shown that myo-inositol is severely depleted in the affected nerves. Studies using myo-inositol for diabetics with polyneuropathy found that supplementation significantly improved the electrical functioning of the affected nerves.

But the damage to these nerves is not caused solely by myo-inositol depletion. Other factors are also involved, including B-vitamin deficiencies, immunoexcitotoxic damage to the nerves, and vascular damage.

