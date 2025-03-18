WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Methylene Blue May Combat Neuro Diseases

I have written about how the dye methylene blue helps mitochondria produce energy with less production of free radicals. Researchers have also sought to discover if this medication can benefit amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Using an animal model of the disease, they found that while methylene blue did not cure the disease, it did drastically slow its course.

As we learn more about the cause of the disease, there may be a chance to actually stop ALS by combining therapies. We know that ALS is related to brain injury, even though it is described as a spinal cord disease.

And it has the same factors involved — aluminum toxicity, free radicals, and immunoexcitotoxicity.

Vaccines are the number one source of aluminum in the body. It is poorly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract, even though many foods and medications have had aluminum added.

The strongest link is toxic metals, especially aluminum, and herbicides, as we see with Roundup (glyphosate). These should be avoided as much as possible.

