Methylene Blue May Combat Neuro Diseases

I have written about how the dye methylene blue helps mitochondria produce energy with less production of free radicals. Researchers have also sought to discover if this medication can benefit amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Using an animal model of the disease, they found that while methylene blue did not cure the disease, it did drastically slow its course.

As we learn more about the cause of the disease, there may be a chance to actually stop ALS by combining therapies. We know that ALS is related to brain injury, even though it is described as a spinal cord disease.

And it has the same factors involved — aluminum toxicity, free radicals, and immunoexcitotoxicity.

Vaccines are the number one source of aluminum in the body. It is poorly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract, even though many foods and medications have had aluminum added.

The strongest link is toxic metals, especially aluminum, and herbicides, as we see with Roundup (glyphosate). These should be avoided as much as possible.