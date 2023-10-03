×
Newsmax Health
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Stimulating and Protecting Memory

In my personal experience, I have found that a group of natural compounds can enhance memory and mental clarity.

Of course, you should also take part in regular exercise, regular study, quiet prayer, and a healthy diet to get the full benefits. But adding these natural substances to your daily routine seems to enhance mental health considerably.

The basic mix consists of:

• NAD+ and D-ribose

• Phosphatidylserine

• Myo-inositol

• B-complex vitamins

• Riboflavin-5-phosphate

• DHA

• Methylcobalamin (B12)

• Mixed tocotrienols

• Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols)

• Acetyl-L-carnitine

• CoQ10

To supercharge your regimen, you can add nano-gotu kola, nano-curcumin, and nano-berberine. Regular magnesium supplementation is also vital.

Several of these compounds significantly improve insulin resistance, which evidence suggests is a major player in Alzheimer’s disease.

