Stimulating and Protecting Memory

In my personal experience, I have found that a group of natural compounds can enhance memory and mental clarity.

Of course, you should also take part in regular exercise, regular study, quiet prayer, and a healthy diet to get the full benefits. But adding these natural substances to your daily routine seems to enhance mental health considerably.

The basic mix consists of:

• NAD+ and D-ribose

• Phosphatidylserine

• Myo-inositol

• B-complex vitamins

• Riboflavin-5-phosphate

• DHA

• Methylcobalamin (B12)

• Mixed tocotrienols

• Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols)

• Acetyl-L-carnitine

• CoQ10

To supercharge your regimen, you can add nano-gotu kola, nano-curcumin, and nano-berberine. Regular magnesium supplementation is also vital.

Several of these compounds significantly improve insulin resistance, which evidence suggests is a major player in Alzheimer’s disease.