Stimulating and Protecting Memory

In my personal experience, I have found that a group of natural compounds can enhance memory and mental clarity.
Of course, you should also take part in regular exercise, regular study, quiet prayer, and a healthy diet to get the full benefits. But adding these natural substances to your daily routine seems to enhance mental health considerably.
The basic mix consists of:
• NAD+ and D-ribose
• Phosphatidylserine
• Myo-inositol
• B-complex vitamins
• Riboflavin-5-phosphate
• DHA
• Methylcobalamin (B12)
• Mixed tocotrienols
• Vitamin E (mixed tocopherols)
• Acetyl-L-carnitine
• CoQ10
To supercharge your regimen, you can add nano-gotu kola, nano-curcumin, and nano-berberine. Regular magnesium supplementation is also vital.
Several of these compounds significantly improve insulin resistance, which evidence suggests is a major player in Alzheimer’s disease.
© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.