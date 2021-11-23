Getting the Most From Ketones

Evidence suggests that the best way to benefit from ketones is to take them as a supplement rather than attempting to reach ketosis through a stringent diet of very low carbohydrates, moderate proteins, and high fat.

One of the main problems with trying to take advantage of ketones through diet alone is that some people experience extreme hypoglycemia. By taking ketone supplements as you start the diet, that problem is avoided.

There are many ketone supplements available, both as liquids and as dry powders. The safest is powdered magnesium ketone, which is dissolvable in water and has a somewhat fruity taste.

You can test your ketone levels with a ketone urine test strip. That will give you an idea about how well you are converting to ketosis.

MCT oil gives a smoother release of ketones and is converted into BHB , the most beneficial type of ketone, in the liver. The main problem with MCT oil is that in higher doses it can cause stomach cramping.

You can either use more frequent, lower doses or take a DGL (deglycyrrhizinated licorice) capsule before taking the MCT oil. It is best taken with a full meal, and can be mixed with any liquid, including coffee.

Carbohydrates switch off ketone generation, yet these supplements are not affected by dietary carbohydrates. Still, it’s a good idea to reduce carbohydrate intake — especially breads, pasta, sugars, pastries, candy, and sweetened drinks.

It is also important to take the basic vitamins and minerals as well. The longer a person remains on a ketogenic diet, the better the results.