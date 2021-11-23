×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: ketones | carbohydrates | licorice | diet

Getting the Most From Ketones

Dr. Blaylock By Tuesday, 23 November 2021 04:38 PM Current | Bio | Archive

Evidence suggests that the best way to benefit from ketones is to take them as a supplement rather than attempting to reach ketosis through a stringent diet of very low carbohydrates, moderate proteins, and high fat.

One of the main problems with trying to take advantage of ketones through diet alone is that some people experience extreme hypoglycemia. By taking ketone supplements as you start the diet, that problem is avoided.

There are many ketone supplements available, both as liquids and as dry powders. The safest is powdered magnesium ketone, which is dissolvable in water and has a somewhat fruity taste.

You can test your ketone levels with a ketone urine test strip. That will give you an idea about how well you are converting to ketosis.

MCT oil gives a smoother release of ketones and is converted into BHB , the most beneficial type of ketone, in the liver. The main problem with MCT oil is that in higher doses it can cause stomach cramping.

You can either use more frequent, lower doses or take a DGL (deglycyrrhizinated licorice) capsule before taking the MCT oil. It is best taken with a full meal, and can be mixed with any liquid, including coffee.

Carbohydrates switch off ketone generation, yet these supplements are not affected by dietary carbohydrates. Still, it’s a good idea to reduce carbohydrate intake — especially breads, pasta, sugars, pastries, candy, and sweetened drinks.

It is also important to take the basic vitamins and minerals as well. The longer a person remains on a ketogenic diet, the better the results.

© 2021 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
Evidence suggests that the best way to benefit from ketones is to take them as a supplement rather than attempting to reach ketosis through a stringent diet of very low carbohydrates, moderate proteins, and high fat.
ketones, carbohydrates, licorice, diet
261
2021-38-23
Tuesday, 23 November 2021 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved