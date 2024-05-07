Maintaining Delicate Iron Balance

Excess iron accumulation in the blood and tissues can be very dangerous, and is associated with a number of adverse conditions including heart attacks, strokes, accelerated atherosclerosis, and cancer. Low iron is also a major problem, especially in menstruating women. Both can cause serious health problems and immune suppression.

Like many minerals, the body requires a very delicate balance of iron. More problematic, however, is iron excess, which can vary from minor to severe.

Studies have shown that with some types of cancer, even high-normal iron levels can enhance cancer growth. Many neurodegenerative diseases are triggered by excess free iron in the brain. In fact, in Parkinson’s disease it is the earliest event.

Elevated iron is also strongly associated with heart failure, heart attacks, and arrhythmias.

Several natural compounds can bind iron (a process called chelation), thus preventing its toxicity. Nano-curcumin is an excellent iron chelator, as is baicalin. CoQ10, hesperidin, and quercetin can also bind iron to some extent.

Studies have shown that taking curcumin daily for months can lead to iron deficiency in people with normal iron levels to begin with. To prevent this problem, I advise taking curcumin 30 minutes before a meal.

Vitamin C can also prevent iron binding, so people with low iron should take vitamin C with meals, which will keep the curcumin from binding the iron in their meals.