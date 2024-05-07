WATCH TV LIVE

Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Maintaining Delicate Iron Balance

Russell Blaylock, M.D. Tuesday, 07 May 2024

Excess iron accumulation in the blood and tissues can be very dangerous, and is associated with a number of adverse conditions including heart attacks, strokes, accelerated atherosclerosis, and cancer. Low iron is also a major problem, especially in menstruating women. Both can cause serious health problems and immune suppression.

Like many minerals, the body requires a very delicate balance of iron. More problematic, however, is iron excess, which can vary from minor to severe.

Studies have shown that with some types of cancer, even high-normal iron levels can enhance cancer growth. Many neurodegenerative diseases are triggered by excess free iron in the brain. In fact, in Parkinson’s disease it is the earliest event.

Elevated iron is also strongly associated with heart failure, heart attacks, and arrhythmias.

Several natural compounds can bind iron (a process called chelation), thus preventing its toxicity. Nano-curcumin is an excellent iron chelator, as is baicalin. CoQ10, hesperidin, and quercetin can also bind iron to some extent.

Studies have shown that taking curcumin daily for months can lead to iron deficiency in people with normal iron levels to begin with. To prevent this problem, I advise taking curcumin 30 minutes before a meal.

Vitamin C can also prevent iron binding, so people with low iron should take vitamin C with meals, which will keep the curcumin from binding the iron in their meals.

© 2024 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 07 May 2024 04:36 PM
