More Compounds That Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is now considered a major player in a great number of diseases. I have written often about some of the more familiar natural compounds that block inflammation, including nano-curcumin, nano-quercetin, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin D3, and others.

But there are others that are less familiar, yet also have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Research indicates that vitamin B6 plays a significant role in suppressing excessive inflammation, and that inflammation itself causes a depletion of vitamin B6. We see low levels of this vitamin in cases of metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and obesity — three conditions associated with high levels of inflammation. Low vitamin B6 levels are associated with cardiovascular disease, especially higher risk of heart attack.

In the past, it was assumed that this was because low vitamin B6 is associated with high levels of homocysteine. But new research suggests it may also involve a loss of the anti-inflammatory effect of the vitamin when it is depleted. Low vitamin B6 is associated with high levels of hs-CRP, a measure of inflammation and risk for cardiovascular disease.

The safest form of vitamin B6 is pyridoxal-5 phosphate in a dose of 25 mg to 50 mg a day. High doses (in the hundreds of milligrams a day) can be associated with peripheral neuropathy.

Another powerful anti-inflammatory is vitamin K. In fact, there are various forms of vitamins K — some derived from leafy green plants, some from fermented foods, and some generated by colon bacteria. Most physicians think vitamin K is only associated with blood coagulation. But studies demonstrate significant anti-inflammatory effects of vitamin K and increased inflammation when it is deficient. This vitamin also reduces free radical damage and plays a critical role in the synthesis of brain lipids. In addition, vitamin K prevents bones from losing calcium. In one study, higher levels of vitamin K intake were associated with better cognition in older individuals.

Another little-known anti-inflammatory vitamin is riboflavin. The functional form is riboflavin-5 phosphate. It plays a major role in energy metabolism, especially for brain energy and alertness. It has been shown to reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease. The dose is 50 mg taken with breakfast and lunch.

Taking riboflavin or riboflavin 5-phosphate in the evening, especially before bedtime, can cause insomnia. High-dose riboflavin (400 mg a day) successfully reduces the incidence and the severity of migraine attacks. High doses are quite safe.

When these compounds are combined, along with the anti-inflammatory flavonoids and magnesium, substantial anti-inflammatory effects are achieved.