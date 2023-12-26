Natural Protections Against Infection

There are a number of other natural treatments that could be used by anyone wanting to protect themselves from infections. The basis for all of these treatments is reducing inflammation, and several natural compounds also restore immune balance. Others are beneficial because they reduce immunoexcitotoxicity, a possible mechanism for cytokine storms.

These compounds include:

• Nano-curcumin

• Nano-quercetin

• N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)

• Nano-vitamin C

• Melatonin

• B-complex vitamins

• Hesperidin

• Pterostilbene

• Apigenin

• Magnesium

• Taurine

• Baicalin

Immune stimulants should only be used during the first eight days of an infection to prevent symptoms. This is the period when the virus is reproducing very rapidly in the lungs.

After eight to 11 days, all the viruses are dead, and then the danger is from a hyperimmune reaction to those dead viruses. At this stage the idea is to target inflammation and excitotoxicity, as live viruses are no longer a danger.