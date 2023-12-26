×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: infection | immunity | curcumin | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Natural Protections Against Infection

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 26 December 2023 04:26 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

There are a number of other natural treatments that could be used by anyone wanting to protect themselves from infections. The basis for all of these treatments is reducing inflammation, and several natural compounds also restore immune balance. Others are beneficial because they reduce immunoexcitotoxicity, a possible mechanism for cytokine storms.

These compounds include:

• Nano-curcumin

• Nano-quercetin

• N-acetyl-L-cysteine (NAC)

• Nano-vitamin C

• Melatonin

• B-complex vitamins

• Hesperidin

• Pterostilbene

• Apigenin

• Magnesium

• Taurine

• Baicalin

Immune stimulants should only be used during the first eight days of an infection to prevent symptoms. This is the period when the virus is reproducing very rapidly in the lungs.

After eight to 11 days, all the viruses are dead, and then the danger is from a hyperimmune reaction to those dead viruses. At this stage the idea is to target inflammation and excitotoxicity, as live viruses are no longer a danger.

© 2023 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
There are a number of other natural treatments that could be used by anyone wanting to protect themselves from infections.
infection, immunity, curcumin, dr. blaylock
154
2023-26-26
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved