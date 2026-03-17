Nutrients Can Boost Immunity

There is significant evidence for the benefits of taking vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to boost immune function against infections and cancer. For example, vitamin B6 (pyridoxal phosphate) regulates inflammation and stimulates multiplication of lymphocytes (immune cells that kill cancer and infections). It also enhances immune cells and M1 antibody formation.

Folic acid and vitamin B12 are critical for forming more immune cells during an infection or the appearance of cancer. These compounds are also potent antioxidants.

Vitamin C has been found to have potent antiviral effects and the ability to suppress cancer cells.

Vitamins D2 and D3 both suppress infections, especially respiratory infections.

Vitamin E (especially tocotrienols) stimulates the formation of lymphocytes and the ability of neutrophils and macrophages to engulf bacteria and cell debris.

Zinc powerfully inhibits viruses and improves the function of immune cells. But no more than 50 mg should be taken per week.

Copper is a powerful antioxidant and essential for immune function. No more than 1 mg or 2 mg should be taken per week.

Magnesium is not only essential for metabolism, but is also critical for immune function.

In addition, beta-glucan, nano-astragalus, nano-andrographis, caffeic acid from coffee, EGCG from green and white teas (nano-EGCG), and pterostilbene (resveratrol) stimulate immune function.