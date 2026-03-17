WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Newsmax Health | Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, M.D.
Dr. Russell Blaylock, author of The Blaylock Wellness Report newsletter, is a nationally recognized board-certified neurosurgeon, health practitioner, author, and lecturer. He attended the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his internship and neurological residency at the Medical University of South Carolina. For 26 years, practiced neurosurgery in addition to having a nutritional practice. He recently retired from his neurosurgical duties to devote his full attention to nutritional research. Dr. Blaylock has authored four books, Excitotoxins: The Taste That Kills, Health and Nutrition Secrets That Can Save Your Life, Natural Strategies for Cancer Patients, and his most recent work, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Find out what others are saying about Dr. Blaylock by clicking here.
Show Full Bio | View More Articles
Tags: immunity | vitamin b12 | zinc | dr. blaylock
OPINION

Nutrients Can Boost Immunity

Russell Blaylock, M.D. By Tuesday, 17 March 2026 04:28 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

There is significant evidence for the benefits of taking vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to boost immune function against infections and cancer. For example, vitamin B6 (pyridoxal phosphate) regulates inflammation and stimulates multiplication of lymphocytes (immune cells that kill cancer and infections). It also enhances immune cells and M1 antibody formation.

Folic acid and vitamin B12 are critical for forming more immune cells during an infection or the appearance of cancer. These compounds are also potent antioxidants.

Vitamin C has been found to have potent antiviral effects and the ability to suppress cancer cells.

Vitamins D2 and D3 both suppress infections, especially respiratory infections.

Vitamin E (especially tocotrienols) stimulates the formation of lymphocytes and the ability of neutrophils and macrophages to engulf bacteria and cell debris.

 Zinc powerfully inhibits viruses and improves the function of immune cells. But no more than 50 mg should be taken per week.

Copper is a powerful antioxidant and essential for immune function. No more than 1 mg or 2 mg should be taken per week.

Magnesium is not only essential for metabolism, but is also critical for immune function.

In addition, beta-glucan, nano-astragalus, nano-andrographis, caffeic acid from coffee, EGCG from green and white teas (nano-EGCG), and pterostilbene (resveratrol) stimulate immune function.

© 2026 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Dr-Blaylock
There is significant evidence for the benefits of taking vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to boost immune function against infections and cancer.
immunity, vitamin b12, zinc, dr. blaylock
207
2026-28-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 04:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved